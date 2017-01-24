Home
Hate act in Ashland

Ashland, Ore., — “That’s enough, it’s sick.”

That’s the response Mary Beth Howell gave after looking at the Twitter account of a man accused of putting up hate posters around Ashland.

“I think that kind of thing creates fear, and I think that people need to inform themselves, educate themselves and don’t fall into the fear. We have a lot of positive things going on in this country.” said Howell.

The posters put up in front of businesses like The Black Sheep, and the Oregon Cabaret Theater – reference white supremacy, saying quote “a storm is coming – Caucasian nationalist resistance”

“It is troubling, you know the Ashland Police we want to be there to protect all members of the community, and to safeguard against the vile hate speech we see now and then, as much as the law allows us to.” said Ashland Police Chief, Tighe O’Meara.

While the law protects freedom of speech to an extent, the posters aren’t something residents want to see.

“I respect that also, but it’s unfortunate that anybody in our community would have to be subjected to Nazi symbolism and white supremacy symbolism.” said O’Meara.

