Josephine Co. Search and Rescue handle back-to-back calls

Josephine Co., Ore. — Search and rescue crews in Josephine County have been busy non-stop since the storms rolled in early January.
In a one-week period, crews evacuated 15 people, and brought them to a shelter in Cave Junction. They also performed 30 welfare checks, and calls for medical help.
“They were literally just scrambling from one call to the next, and there were so many, that we had to triage these calls as they came in and decide who is in the most danger based on health needs or how far away they were,” Undersheriff Travis Snyder said.
Undersheriff Snyder said their Search and Rescue program has gained interest after the storm, and they’re always looking for volunteers. Contact the Sheriff’s Office if you’re interested.
