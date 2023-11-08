Health Advisory Lifted for Klamath County lakes

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Health Authority is lifting a health advisory issued for multiple lakes in Klamath County.

The recreational use advisory was issued on July 25 for upper Klamath and Agency Lakes. Then on September 22, for Lake Ewauna.

While the level of cyanotoxins are now below OHA recreational guidelines for humans, they are still above guidelines for dogs and other pets.

Although the advisory has been lifted, visitors should be aware of the signs of a bloom exposures and symptoms.

