Special Election: Rogue River Measures

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Rogue River has a couple of measures considering term limits for the city’s Councilors and Mayor.

One measure will allow a change in the mayor’s term from two years to four. As of Tuesday morning 60% of voters are saying yes.

The other proposal is going away from term limits for the mayor and city councillors entirely. That one is looking unlikely with nearly 65% rejecting, as of Tuesday morning.

