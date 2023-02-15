Highway 199 in California opens back

GASQUET, Calif. – Closer to the coast highway 199 was closed in California Tuesday morning.

California Highway Patrol closed the highway at milepost 27.

CHP said a trailer jackknifed and blocked the road causing the traffic to stop.

Brandy Gonzalez from CHP said the trailer lost traction due to snow. “So no injuries, everybody was fine, nobody was transported. We were just able to maneuver the vehicle off the roadway and then get it cleared from them to continue on.”, added Gonzalez.

CHP said that area doesn’t usually get icy, so the snow was unexpected.

Cal Trans has since cleared the snow and 199 is back open.