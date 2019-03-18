Highway 62 expressway opening soon

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Transportation said the Highway 62 Expressway should be open by April.
Gary Leaming with ODOT said after over three years of planning the project is wrapping up and crews are putting final touches on the road.
“Final striping, we have some grooming to do around some of the emergency access roads, we’ve got some additional shoulder rock to put in and then we will bring down our signal unit,” Leaming said. “Also, there is some signing that needs to go up near the Fred Meyer.”
Leaming said the purpose of the project is to improve safety and reduce congestion.
“Those travelers going to Bend or Klamath Falls coming off of I-5 will be able to get on the expressway and won’t be hindered by the signals that you see on the corridor currently,” Leaming said.
The project costs about $120 million and started in 2016.
NBC5 News at Sunrise co-anchor Allison Ross graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with a degree in broadcast journalism.
Before coming to NBC5 News, she was a reporter and anchor at KOMU in Columbia, MO and interned at FOX 25 News in Boston. Allison also spent six months reporting in Europe where she covered the European Commission.
When she’s not in the newsroom, Allison loves adventures. She enjoys traveling and is excited to explore the West Coast. Allison’s motto: “Try everything once!”