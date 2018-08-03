NASA introduces astronauts that will launch from American soil

HOUSTON, Tex. (NBCNC) – On Friday, NASA announced the astronauts who will take the first commercial trips into space.
NASA officials introduced eight current NASA astronauts as well as a ninth former astronaut who now works for Boeing on-stage at the Johnson space center in Houston.
The first crewed test flights, which will use Boeing’s CST-100 starliner and SpaceX’s crew dragon vehicles, are currently scheduled for 2019.
NASA has had to partner with Russia to launch astronauts to the International Space Station since the Space Shuttle Program ended in 2011.
The new astronauts seem eager to begin their journeys and say this new era of American spaceflight is a proud moment for the country.
NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine explained, “For the first time since 2011 we are on the brink of launching American astronauts on American rockets from American soil.”
“It’s going to be a proud moment for the team. It’s going to be a proud moment for America,” astronaut Nicole Mann said. “So I’m just grateful to be able to help usher in this new era of American space flight.”
Astronaut John Cassada added, “For me, this is what brings us all together. When Americans are working together and respecting and cherishing are individual differences… that’s when Americans do the impossible.”
“To have the opportunity to work with these great companies on something that is so important to our nation and to NASA… this is the stuff of dreams,” said Astronaut Victor Glover.
“These last few years, watching the people, watching the teams come together and now we’re getting close to space flight,” said astronaut Eric Boe, “and I’m looking forward to the journey.”