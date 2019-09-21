Homicide investigation, suspect in custody

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– Detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in the 7000 block of Rogue River Highway.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is in custody. A name has not been released.
Deputies were called to the location late Friday night to investigate a report of an assault with shots fired. Police have not made any further information available at this time.
