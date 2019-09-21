Home
Homicide investigation, suspect in custody

Homicide investigation, suspect in custody

Crime Local News Top Stories , , , ,

ROGUE RIVER, Ore.– Detectives with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in the 7000 block of Rogue River Highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect is in custody. A name has not been released.

Deputies were called to the location late Friday night to investigate a report of an assault with shots fired. Police have not made any further information available at this time.

Stay with NBC5 News for an expected update soon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »