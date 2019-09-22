Talent Harvest Festival kicks off 50 years

TALENT, Ore.– It’s that time of year again to celebrate the annual Talent Harvest Festival with food, arts, and music.
Celebrating 50 years, hundreds came out on Saturday to parade through the streets of downtown Talent. The festival kicked off with a 5k run and pancake breakfast followed by a parade and live music.
The decades-old festival brought residents of Talent and surrounding areas together.
“We really enjoy the harvest festival,” said Christina Muhr, president of the Talent Garden Club. “We meet a lot of people at the festival, a lot of people start coming to garden club, being participants in what we’re doing.”
Muhr says their garden club has been holding a bake sale at the festival for years now. It’s one way they fundraise so they can provide scholarships to high school students for horticulture or environmental studies in college. In the last two years, Muhr says they’ve been able to provide $7,500 for students.
Other’s aren’t there to fundraise but instead volunteer and have a good time. Sorin Noonan, 9, volunteered to crush apples to make fresh apple juice for festival-goers. He says he loves the festival and all that it has, especially the apple juice, but it’s only his second favorite season.
“I do actually have a favorite season,” he said. “It’s spring because of the blooming flowers. It’s not currently fall but fall is like my second favorite.”
Children and families were happy to kick off the fall season with plenty of fun activities. Many say they look forward to this festival every year.
