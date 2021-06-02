Hope on the horizon for Talent business community

TALENT, Ore. —Nearly 8 months after the Almeda Fire ripped through southern Oregon, many are still struggling to rebuild. Meanwhile, Talent’s City Manager says hope is on the horizon for its business community.
61 businesses were destroyed in the Almeda Fire. Now, the city has 3 completed applications under review. It also has 5 in the pre-application process who have shown interest in development.
“When we identify a problem we jump on it and try to solve it, we work with our partners at the county and state level to try and figure out how we can help people get back to their lives and businesses,” said McLeod-Skinner.
Some businesses on the horizon include Good Night Inn, Fly Wheel Bike Shop, and Legend Cider Company.
Jamie McLeod-Skinner says funding is also available for those businesses still looking to rebuild.
For more information visit talentgrants.com
NBC5 News Reporter Jenna King is a Burbank native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Sports Business. During her time at the U of O, she was part of the student-run television station, Duck TV. She also grew her passion for sports through interning with the PAC 12 Network.
When Jenna is not in the newsroom you can find her rooting for her hometown Dodgers, exploring the outdoors, or binging on the latest Netflix release.