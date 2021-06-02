Home
Hope on the horizon for Talent business community

TALENT, Ore. —Nearly 8 months after the Almeda Fire ripped through southern Oregon, many are still struggling to rebuild. Meanwhile, Talent’s City Manager says hope is on the horizon for its business community.

61 businesses were destroyed in the Almeda Fire. Now, the city has 3 completed applications under review. It also has 5 in the pre-application process who have shown interest in development.

“When we identify a problem we jump on it and try to solve it, we work with our partners at the county and state level to try and figure out how we can help people get back to their lives and businesses,” said McLeod-Skinner.

Some businesses on the horizon include Good Night Inn, Fly Wheel Bike Shop, and Legend Cider Company.

Jamie McLeod-Skinner says funding is also available for those businesses still looking to rebuild.

For more information visit talentgrants.com

 

