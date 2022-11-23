House fire breaks out in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. —A house fire broke out in White City Wednesday afternoon. It happened around noon on the corner of White Mountain Drive and Avenue G.

Fire District 3 says it started on the porch and quickly spread throughout the house.

One person was inside at the time but was able to get out safely.

“We do know that it originated on the back porch, not sure how, and then some extension in the interior particularly in the attic space,” said Fire District 3 Battalion Chief, Bryan Cohee.

Two pets died in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.