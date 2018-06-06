Human skull found near Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A human skull was found Wednesday morning near Interstate 5 in the Roseburg area.
According to Oregon State Police, on the morning of June 8, a group of Oregon Department of Transportation personnel were performing maintenance operations near I-5 Exit 124. During their work, they found human remains and immediately called police.
OSP said detectives arrived at the scene and determined the remains consisted of a human skull. No further remains were found.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call 541-440-3334. Refer to case number Sp18-206360.
No further details were released by OSP.