Injured hiker rescued from Josephine County trail

Josephine County, Ore. – An Oregon Army National Guard helicopter crew helped rescue an injured hiker in Josephine County.
According to the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, a Eugene couple was hiking on the Illinois River Trail Tuesday when one of them sustained a “severe” ankle injury.
The second hiker was able to climb a nearby ridge and send a text message requesting help.
JSCO deployed search and rescue volunteers to the couple’s location and requested a Salem-based Army National Guard helicopter to assist.
Search and rescue crews reached the location at the same time as the helicopter.
DSCO said the injured hiker was hoisted on board the helicopter and flown to Grants Pass for treatment.