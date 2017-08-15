Inmate receives commutation from Gov. Kate Brown

Salem, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has commuted the sentence of a 24-year-old man incarcerated for crimes he committed when he was 17.
According to the governor’s office, Brandon M. Dixon pleaded guilty to robbery and theft charges in connection with crimes committed in 2010 during a 12-day period when he was high on methamphetamine as a youth.
OregonLive reports Dixon robbed an adults-only store, a Denny’s restaurant and two 7-Eleven store while armed with either a knife or a gun.
Dixon was sentenced to 15 years of incarceration.
The governor’s office said during his time in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority, Dixon “has transformed from, in his own words, an ‘unstable, unapologetic punk,’ into a mature, hard-working, educated, humble, empathetic, and dependable role model to other incarcerated youth.”
Gov. Brown said Dixon has shown his potential to become a productive, law-abiding citizen.
During his time in custody, Dixon completed high school and received his associate’s degree with a 3.94 grade point average. He’s now working on toward a bachelor’s degree.
“He is an outstanding mentor on campus – highly regarded by both staff and his peers, OYA staff member Christina Puentes said of Mr. Dixon. “Brandon is always willing to help whenever help is needed. Brandon has taken every opportunity given to him and used it to its fullest.”
The conditional commutation comes one day before Dixon’s 25th birthday, when he would have been required to join the Oregon Department of Correction’s adult prison population.