Interior Secretary Deb Haaland sworn in by VP Harris

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Former New Mexico congresswoman and Native American Debra Haaland took the ceremonial oath of office Thursday.
Vice President Kamala Harris administered the oath at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.
Haaland is the nation’s 54th interior secretary and the first Native American to serve as a presidential cabinet secretary.
She was officially sworn in Tuesday.
Haaland, who is an enrolled member of Laguna Pueblo, earned bipartisan support to run the Interior Department, which has a staff of 70,000 employees and is charged with overseeing the country’s natural resources.