Home
Governor loosens outdoor entertainment guidelines

Governor loosens outdoor entertainment guidelines

Local News Top Stories Video , , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. – New capacity guidelines released by the Oregon Health Authority Wednesday for outdoor events. This means outdoor recreation and entertainment events can increase capacity.

Before it was only 300 capacity max, no matter what level counties were in. Now it’s dependent on the county’s risk level.

Extreme risk is a maximum of 50 people. The high-risk category is 15% capacity. Moderate risk is 25% capacity. And the lower risk is 50% capacity.

This is something Jacksonville’s Britt Festival was hoping for when NBC5 News spoke with them earlier this year.

“Everyone is extremely hopeful and optimistic that we’re going to be able to pull off some resemblance of a season with renewed energy,” said Donna Briggs, President of Britt Festival.

If Britt were to open Wednesday it could only have 550 people. That’s over 1,600 less than their maximum capacity.

Britt told NBC5 News while all dates are dependent on COVID-19 numbers it is excited to announce its season soon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »