SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said a reported body that was seen floating in the Klamath River last week is likely that of a missing Happy Camp man.
The sighting was first reported on April 14 around 6:30 p.m. in Indian Creek. The body was later spotted near the Klamath River access point.
Around the same time, family members of 42-year-old Benjamin Arthur Camarena reported him missing after the horse he was riding in the same area returned without him.
Search and Rescue crews have been searching by boat and air, but have yet to find the body. Authorities say muddy, fast flowing water is making the search difficult.
Investigators have classified the disappearance of Camarena as suspicious.
“I am saddened that we have not recovered the body we suspect to be in the Klamath River but we are doing all we can,” said Sheriff Jon Lopey. “While the fate of Mr. Camarena cannot be confirmed, the investigation is exploring every conceivable reason for his disappearance.”
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call police at 530-841-2900.