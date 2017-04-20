Home
Last chance for the Rogue Valley Manor Sale

Central Point, Ore — Bargain hunters rejoice! It’s another year for the Rogue Valley Manor Sale and it could be the biggest ever.

The Manor Sale is changing it’s format next year so this weekend is your last chance to explore one of the Valley’s biggest estate sales.

Proceeds from the sale support local charities and mentorship programs and organizers say there’s no shortage of stuff for sale.

“Furniture, appliances, linens, housewares, bicycles, golf equipment, anything you can think of,” said Sale Co-chair Elizabeth Blue.

Next year the Manor Sale will go through local consignment shops and the proceeds will benefit Habitat for Humanity.

The sale runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm and entry is FREE on Sunday.

