Investigators give update after numerous Rogue Valley structure fires

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Following numerous fires in and around Central Point, Fire District 3 is updating the public about their investigations.
As of March 15, FD3 they were able to determine the cause of all but one of five separate fires that occurred this month.
On March 5, a barn fire on Newland Road was found to be accidentally sparked by an electrical malfunction.
Another barn fire on March 12 on Tamarack Lane was also accidental. It was possibly started due to an electrical malfunction as well.
A garage caught fire on Table Rock Road on March 13. That fire is still under investigation. The cause has not been determined.
Reckless burning let to a vacant home fire that same day on Corey Road.
On March 14, a home on Wilson Road caught fire due to an electrical malfunction.
“With many of these fires being impacted by electrical malfunctions, FD3 would like to encourage everyone to take a moment to ensure your home’s electrical systems are function safely,” FD3 wrote.
Firefighter encourage residents to visit the following link for an in-home safety checklist: http://files.esfi.org/file/Give-Your-Home-an-Electrical-Safety-Checkup.pdf