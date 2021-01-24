Jackson County Expo Vaccination Event wraps up

Over the last 72 hours at the Jackson County Expo, thousands of people in the Phase 1-A and 1-B categories have gotten their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The fact that I got to do it through my work is an awesome thing,” said Shyann Papia, an apprentice funeral director in the Rogue Valley.
She says she signed up to get her vaccine Friday.
“I was actually able to fill out the form out online yesterday and then i printed it out and brought it here and they looked over it and it was super, super easy,” said Papia.
County health officials said their goal was to vaccinate 2,000 people like Papia each day, and they’re exceeding their goal.
“We’ve given over 4,800 doses in the first two days, and we’re vaccinating very quickly,” said Asante’s VP of Quality and Patient Safety, Holly Nickerson.
If extra doses are left, she says they’re being saved for anyone in the Phase 1-A and B categories who may have missed out on the drive through event.
“We would really appreciate if people didn’t flood down here if we have extra doses, we’re really trying to make sure those go to the people that need them.”
As the event wraps up, Jackson County Public Health’s Tanya Phillips says the final day exceeded expectations, even early on. “Today has been amazing, we did 675 doses, so we vaccinated 675 people in the first hour.”
At this time, Jackson County Public Health says there won’t be a second mass vaccination event.
It says anyone who has gotten their first dose should go online through Asante to schedule their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
NBC5 News reporter Mariah Mills is a Medford native. She graduated from the University of Oregon with a Bachelor’s Degree in journalism. She also minored in sociology.
In school, she covered Oregon athletics for the student-run television station, Duck TV. When she’s not reporting, she’s reading, hiking and rooting for her favorite teams, the Seattle Seahawks and the Oregon Ducks.