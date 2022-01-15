Jackson County Library Services brace for Omicron peak in state

JACKSON CO., Ore. — The Jackson County Library Services is bracing for the peak of the Omicron surge, expected early February. In an emergency meeting on Friday, the board discussed possible closures — not because of COVID-19 itself — but instead because of the staffing shortages it’s presenting.

JCLS director Kari May said about 20 percent of staff had either been positive or exposed to a positive case and were in isolation this week. “There is a potential need to close all of our branches for a period of time, in order to reset staff and allow us to keep all of our buildings open and running. At this time, we have not needed to close any facilities because of staff shortages,” May said in the board meeting.

If staffing shortages affect your branch, the library system said it will be sure to get the word out through their website and social media. Employees affected by closures will have paid administrative leave.