Jackson County Parks seeking camp hosts

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Jackson County Parks is looking for volunteer camp hosts.

The parks department said this year, there are limited openings for volunteer camp hosts who have their own RV and good customer service skills.

The role requires passing a background check and providing references.

Camp hosts are responsible for tasks such as greeting visitors, collecting fees, maintaining facilities and grounds, and monitoring campground activities.

The duties may vary based on park location and needs, JCP said.

For more information and to download an application visit www.jcor.us/camphost . You can also call (541) 774-8183 or email [email protected]/