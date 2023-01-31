Klamath Community College’s new cosmetology program

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Community College has announced a new cosmetology program.

This program will combine technical skills in esthetics with business courses.

Graduates from this program will have skills in hair, skin and nail treatments with the training to operate their own business.

“We want people to visit the facility. There is an opportunity for appointments to get waxing, facials, haircuts and trims. All that things that you would expect at a salon or barber shop is readily available now through our students.” said, public information office, Kurt Leidtke.

They are accepting appointments and walk ins from the public at K.C.C cosmetology facility at 357 E. Main Street.

To make an appointment call 541-882-6644