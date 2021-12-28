Jackson County’s OHA COVID-19 vaccination site moves to downtown Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County’s Oregon Health Authority-operated COVID-19 vaccination site is moving to downtown Medford.

A drive-through vaccination clinic has been operating at the Jackson County Expo in Central Point since early this year. After a temporary closure due to winter weather, it was announced the Expo vaccine clinic will be relocated to a walk-in clinic at the Merrick at 200 North Riverside Avenue in Medford. The site, which opens Wednesday, is the location of the old Inn at the Commons.

More information about the site, including parking and where to enter, will be released by the county shortly.

COVID-19 testing will remain at the Expo until further notice, Jackson County Health and Human Services said. However, it will be closed on Tuesday due to weather.