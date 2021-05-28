January 6 commission blocked in Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Senate has failed to advance a bill that would have created a commission investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
The vote was 54 to 35. Six Republican senators voted in favor of it: Mitt Romney, Susan Collins, Bill Cassidy, Rob Portman, Lisa Murkowski, and Ben Sasse.
The bill would have set up a 10-person bipartisan panel to look into law enforcement preparedness and response on January 6.
It would have also provided recommendations to prevent further acts of targeted violence.
Five people died when pro-Trump rioters stormed the Capitol building. 140 police officers were injured.