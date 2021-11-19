Jefferson Elementary students try to beat world record

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jefferson Elementary students in Medford are trying to leave their mark on the world. Thursday morning was the last day classes tried to beat a world record.

A class of fifth graders is one of many participating in the 2021 World Sport Stacking Association World Record Challenge. Sport stacking is an individual or team sport, involving stacking nine to twelve cups as fast as possible. They’re trying to beat the record for ‘most people sport stacking at multiple locations.”

“It’s pretty fun,” said 5th grader Elijah De La Cruz. The district says we’ll have to wait and see if the students broke the record. The PE teacher Kari Henson, has to tally how many participants there were from the school this week.