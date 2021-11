GRANTS PASS, Ore. – While investigating a narcotics crime at Motel 6 in Grants Pass the Grants Pass Police’s Rogue Area Drug Enforcement Detectives became aware of another crime.

That crime involved prostitution at the motel.

Detectives arrested 32-year-old Devon Driver who police said paid cash for sex with an adult woman at the motel.

Driver was taken into custody and is being charged with prostitution and commercial sexual solicitation.