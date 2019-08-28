Jobs outside work through the heat in Southern Oregon

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– Things are heating up in southern Oregon as temperatures rose well into the 100’s Tuesday afternoon. While air conditioners were probably on full blast in many workplaces, sometimes not everyone has that luxury.
From construction trucks to food trucks the heat pretty much sucks for workers in these industries.
“The best thing to do is just don’t even think about it,” said Stan Robbins, a superintendent with Adroit Construction Company. He says the most important thing is finding shade and drinking lots of water to make sure they don’t overheat.
Crews are also taught to look out for each other if anyone shows signs or symptoms of heat exhaustion or stroke.
“Your skin color is changing or something like that we’ll tell them to go sit down,” said Robbins. “But today, for example, they typically sit over here in the shade, we’ll probably get them under the trees and one thing that’s helping – we got a little breeze.”
For food truck workers, many agree that it’s not a comfortable situation to be in. With kitchen equipment like hot stoves contained in a small room, some workers estimate the heat can reach almost 120 degrees.
Fighting through on days like Tuesday where the temperatures top 100 degrees, these workers are pushing themselves to the limit. But for others, the heat isn’t that bad.
“You know it doesn’t bother me. I mean I love the heat,” said James Chenoweth, owner of You Lucky Dog food truck. “You know it helps to do sauna every day and this is sauna. This is like extra sauna.”
One month into the job at the hottest time of the year Chenoweth has found his way to beat the heat by using healthy life practices like a sauna. Other’s are a little more scientific though.
“We just stay hydrated, make sure we drink lots of water and when things slow down we’ll step outside and get some fresh air,” he said.
With his new food truck named in honor of their dog, Chenoweth plans to stay in his spot near the CraterWorks Makerspace. Plus it’s never too hot for a hot dog.
This former paramedic is swapping the stethoscope for a spatula and tongs and even on the hottest of days, he’s continuing his service to the community with a new passion. Saving lives with a new treatment.
“Yeah with food and caloric intake,” said Chenoweth.
As a reminder, if you are going to be outside on an extremely hot day, make sure you know what to look for to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke and always be drinking water.
