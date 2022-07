MEDFORD, Ore.– In a surprise decision, the City of Medford is now considering legalizing psilocybin.

This comes after last week’s city council meeting, where only a temporary or permanent ban were considered.

Now, the city council has scheduled a study session Thursday about psilocybin.

Council won’t decide tomorrow whether it wants to put the drug on the November ballot.

The city tells us it wants to use the study session to help council make an informed decision.