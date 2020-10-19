Josephine Co. announces new COVID-19 related death

JOSEPHINE CO., Ore. — An 84-year-old Josephine County man has died from complications relating to a Covid-19 infection.
Josephine County Public Health says the man tested positive for the virus on October 12th at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center in Grants Pass.
The man, who had underlying health conditions, died three days later on October 15th.
As of Monday morning, health officials say there are four new cases of Covid-19 in Josephine County bringing the county’s total number of cases to 256.
Right now, Josephine County Public Health says it’s investigating all cases to identify contacts and exposures.
It will reach out to anyone suspected of Covid-19 exposure.
Of Josephine County’s 256 coronavirus cases, health officials say there are 32 presumptive cases and 224 confirmed cases.
Health officials say they actively monitoring 47 cases, with the remaining patients considered no longer infectious.
