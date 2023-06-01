OEM encouraging evacuation prep ahead of fire season

ROGUE VALLEY, Ore.– With fire season officially beginning June First, the Oregon Department of Emergency Management is sharing tips on how you can prepare.

OEM recommends signing up for any emergency alerts you can locally, like ‘Citizen Alert’ in the Rogue Valley, to stay up to date on emergency information.

Its also urging everyone to come up with an evacuation plan, including a place to meet if you get separated from loved ones during an emergency.

It recommends making plans for any loved ones that have disabilities or any elderly people that may need extra help.

OEM’s April Davis said, “being ready ahead of time before that alert comes, before there’s smoke in the air, before there’s fire season just gives you that peace of mind of knowing that you’ve prepared and you know what to do when that alert message or that evacuation comes.”

Davis said its important to have a “go kit” for each of your loved ones, with any essential medications, important documents and food and water.

She said having all of those items in a pre-packed bag can make a huge difference during an emergency situation.

