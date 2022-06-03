Josephine Co. Juvenile Center gets new weather station & greenhouse

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Josephine County Juvenile Justice Center in Grants Pass has a new addition.

On its roof, it has a new weather system to go along with a greenhouse and outdoor garden.

The juvenile education program partnered with the Grants Pass school district for the project.

It’s trying to inspire troubled kids while getting them some hands-on experience with gardening and weather.

GPSD Director of Secondary EDU Trisha Evans said, “We had a vision for outdoor learning space where students could learn career and technical educations skills that would lead towards careers in the workforce.”

She added, “The idea is to have a whole class based on that, where they are actually looking at a live weather cam in the moment and looking at data.”

The weather station was donated by “Met One Instruments” out of Grants Pass.