Josephine Co. Juvenile Center gets new weather station & greenhouse

On its roof, it has a new weather system to go along with a greenhouse and outdoor garden.
The juvenile education program partnered with the Grants Pass school district for the project.
It’s trying to inspire troubled kids while getting them some hands-on experience with gardening and weather.
GPSD Director of Secondary EDU Trisha Evans said, “We had a vision for outdoor learning space where students could learn career and technical educations skills that would lead towards careers in the workforce.”
She added, “The idea is to have a whole class based on that, where they are actually looking at a live weather cam in the moment and looking at data.”
The weather station was donated by “Met One Instruments” out of Grants Pass.