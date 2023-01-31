Josephine County Sheriff releases data for calls in 2022

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore.– The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office is sharing data about the calls it got over the past year.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than a quarter of its calls came in from the Cave Junction and the Illinois Valley area.

It says more than 23,000 calls were handled by patrol officers.

Sheriff Dave Daniel said over the last decade, the increase in call volume is a reflection of the trust they’ve built in the community.

He said, “has the crime in creased per se that much? I don’t think so, maybe a bit over time, but being more active and having more deputies out in the field and doing those self-initiated activities certainly would create a spike.”

Sheriff Daniel said he doesn’t expect the number off calls to increase this year.

He said the sheriff’s office tries to handle as many calls over the phone as possible, so it can conserve patrol officers.