Justice Ginsburg gives health update

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being treated for a recurrence of cancer.
The Supreme Court Justice shared the news in a statement Friday saying a scan found lesions on her liver in February, and that an initial course of treatment did not work.
Ginsburg says she is now undergoing chemotherapy, with a recent scan showing significant reduction of the lesions and no new disease and she is sharing the news now, as her course of treatment is clear.
Ginsburg says hospitalizations to remove gall stones and treat an infection were unrelated to this recurrence of cancer.
The 87-year-old says she’s kept up with all court work during her treatment, including opinion writing and is fully able to do her job “full steam.”