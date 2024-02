KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Klamath Falls Police Department is introducing a new canine to the team.

Phoenix is an 18-month-old Dutch Shepherd trained in tracking searching and apprehension.

He is joining his handler Officer Alex Pena. KFPD says they’ve already had several successful searches.

Phoenix is cute and he is doing a great job.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.