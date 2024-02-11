SOAPP receives funds to attract healthcare workers

MEDFORD, Ore. – A recently formed health organization is receiving a big boost to attract health care workers.

Southern Oregon Alliance of Physicians and Providers, also known as S.O.A.P.P. has received $23,000 in grant money to attract healthcare professionals.

The organization is made up of several people from different health care groups with a common purpose of finding the best fits for Southern Oregon.

People from both Jackson and Josephine County have more than matched the state’s $23,000 and has a $75,000 budget. That money is used for showing candidates the beauty of Southern Oregon, whether it be a ski trip, showing the coast or whatever it takes to get the best person in the building.

“People can come up. We can show them the best that Rogue Valley has to offer. They can interview a four or five or six different places and they can take their best pick. And we think that for all of us, any healthcare provider recruit to the Rogue Valley is a win for all of us,” said S.O.A.P.P. Board Chair Brent Kell.

The group meets once a month to find the best talent to come to Oregon and are looking to fill primary care provider positions.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.