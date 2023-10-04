Klamath Community College Receives Grants

(Photo provided by KCC)

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Four significant grants were awarded to Klamath Community College during the month of September, totaling nearly $2.4 million.

The money will support students and develop new programming and complete fundraising for the campuses newly constructed apprenticeship center.

Since being established in 1996 KCC has been consistently growing in recent years through expanding programs and facilities. The four grants reflect the school’s focused efforts on providing the best programming students support modern facilities and a collaborative community work

