Medford Man Sentenced for Domestic Violence

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford man was sentenced to 42 months in prison Tuesday in a domestic violence case.

50-year-old Leonard Clarence Pullen was arrested back in July 2022. The Jackson County defense attorney’s office says pulling strangled a woman who he had been in an on again off again intimate relationship with.

He pleaded guilty to strangulation and constituting domestic violence on Tuesday,

The D.A,’s Office praise the victim for standing up to him in court in taking her power back.

