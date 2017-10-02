Table Rock Road shooting under investigation

Medford, Or.- Police are investigating the property near the 3000 block of Table Rock Road in Medford after reports of gunshots. Officers from Central Point and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene after they received a report of a man shooting an AR-15 style rifle in the driveway of a residence.
Police believe the man fired a single shot not aimed toward a person. So far, he remains unidentified. Nobody was injured in the incident.
“The person we are looking for who left before we arrived is the person who reportedly fired the shot,” Jackson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Julie Denney said. The investigation quickly led to a suspect, publicly identified as a woman who had left the scene in a green Ford Explorer with a male passenger. “We’re just not exactly sure what the motivation was for it,” Denney said.
Residents around the area weren’t surprised. “Not the best property, there’s a lot of people,” resident Amie Emery said. “They had a bunch of people but then I heard them yelling at somebody to get on the ground.”
Denney says about 20 people were on the property. “There were numerous people on the property living in RV’s and the main house,” she said.
Two people were arrested for warrants unrelated to the incident.
NBC5 News will update this story as more information becomes available.