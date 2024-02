LAKEVIEW, Ore. – Lakeview Town Manager Michelle Perry has been put on administrative leave.

According to the Lake County Examiner, they had heard rumors about alleged issues with Perry.

The Interim Public Works Director Sean Petitmermet gave KOBI5 News a statement today saying Perry will be on leave until further notice.

He also said he will provide administrative support during Perry’s leave.

