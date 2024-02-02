Winterfest on Ice returns to Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – If the upcoming Summer Olympics have you missing those winter events not to worry! Some of the best ice skaters around are making their way to Southern Oregon.

Tickets are now on sale for Winterfest on Ice.

The 21st annual Figure Skating Spectacular comes to Klamath Falls’ Bill Collier Ice Arena on February 24.

Entertainment won’t be in short supply. Taking the ice will be four Olympic medalists and a handful of national champions.

The tickets start at $11. Visit klamathicesports.org For more info.

