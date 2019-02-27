Landslide blamed fuel shortage in Brookings

CURRY COUNTY, Ore. – A slow-moving landslide north of Brookings continues to get worse, and locals are starting to see the consequences.
Highway 101 remains closed today north of Brookings due to a “sunken grade” that’s causing problems for getting fuel into the city.
NBC5 News spoke with attendants at gas stations in Brookings who tell us they are running out of fuel.
An attendant at the Conoco station said they only had 200 gallons of premium left and at times Tuesday evening, had more than 40 people in line waiting to fill up.
They don’t know when the tanker trucks can make it in to replenish the fuel. The detour around the slide is via Carpenterville Highway, a long, narrow and winding road with steep grades and a high elevation change. Large tractor-trailer combinations—like large fuel tankers—are not allowed on Carpenterville Highway.
The slide is still moving, but the Oregon Department of Transportation plans to gravel a portion of the highway and get it open under 24/7 flagger control. However, until the slide stops, work can’t begin. As of Wednesday morning, the slide was traveling at a rate of two feet each hour.