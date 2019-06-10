Lawmakers want national monument recognition for Pulse nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH/NBC) – Florida lawmakers hope to establish the Pulse nightclub as a federally recognized national memorial.
The legislation would honor the 49 lives lost in the nightclub shooting in June of 2016. At the time, it was the worst mass shooting in U.S. history.
The owner of Pulse, Barbara Poma, started a nonprofit in efforts to open a museum and memorial.
The mother of one of the victims interrupted the ceremony, blaming Poma for lackluster security on the night of the shooting.
Florida Representative Darren Soto (D) said, “We swore as a community that as Orlando strong that we would never forget those who lost, their stories, their images, and their lives”
Mayra Alvear is the mother of one of the victims. She said, “We need to be kind and tolerant towards each other time to change that’s what we want that’s what I want.”