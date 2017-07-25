Man shot in Grants Pass Walmart parking lot

Grants Pass, Ore. – Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred in the Grants Pass Walmart parking lot.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said calls reporting the shooting began to come in around 1:35 Tuesday morning.
When first responders arrived at the scene, they found 29-year-old Coty Whitten on the ground with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Whitten was released from the hospital around 9:00 a.m., but his overall condition is not known.
Police believe Whitten was involved with an argument with the assailant before he was shot.
According to GPDPS, more information may be released if it becomes available. Details about the suspect have not yet been officially released.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 541-450-6260.