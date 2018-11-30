Lily the elephant dies at the Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND, Ore. – The youngest elephant at the Oregon Zoo has died.
Lily the elephant would have turned 6 years old Friday, the Oregon Zoo said.
“We lost Lily less than a day after she showed signs of a viral infection called EEHV,” zoo officials said. “Nearly all elephants in the wild and in zoos carry EEHV, but when it enters an active phase in calves, it is usually fatal.”
Lily was with her mother, Rose-Tu, when she died. Her aunts, Chendra and Shine, also spent time with Lily in her final moments.
“Lily brought joy to everyone she encountered,” the Oregon Zoo said. “This is a heartbreaking loss for the herd and our entire community.”