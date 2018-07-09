Lobster Creek Fire 100% contained

GOLD BEACH, Ore. – The Lobster Creek Fire located 12 miles northeast of Gold Beach is now 100% contained, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry. The fire perimeter is holding at 397 acres.
The Lobster Creek Fire started on July 1 in a Coos County park. The fire then spread to private timberlands.
At one point, over 700 personnel were assigned to the fire. By July 6, managers reduced staffing to 275 personnel. On July 9, the Coos Forest Protective Association said the Lobster Creek Fire was in mop-up phase.
ODF said crews are now focused on mopping up the fire’s perimeter, describing it as a “slow, dirty and hazardous work that involves methodically digging out residual heat which often lurks in stump and roots. Modern technology aids the hunt for hot spots. Night-shift crews use hand-held infrared scanners to find and identify residual heat sources.”
Coos FPA said the fire is not spreading or putting up a smoke column. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.