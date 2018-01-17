Medford chiropractor arrested for sex crimes

MEDFORD, Ore. – A Medford chiropractor was arrested for numerous sex crimes.
According to the Medford Police Department, three female patients of 53-year-old Scott Cooper claimed he touched them in a sexual and unwanted manner during chiropractic adjustments and massage therapy sessions.
Police said the first incident appears to have occurred in October 2017, with the other two incidents occurring in January 2018. All three statements claim Cooper touched “intimate parts of the female victims,” MPD said. The touching was sexual and outside standard chiropractic care.
Cooper was arrested on January 17 at Cooper Chiropractic in the 700 block of East Main Street. Officers said once he was taken into custody, another victim came forward. Her statements were consistent with the allegations of the other females.
The victims’ ages ranged from 17 to 32-year-old.
Cooper was lodged in the Jackson County Jail on ten counts of sex abuse in the third degree, one count of sex abuse in the second degree, and four counts of sexual harassment. His bail was set at $77,500.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.