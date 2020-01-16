Local caretaker arrested for allegedly stealing from client

SHADY COVE, Ore. – A man who worked as an in-home care provider was arrested for allegedly stealing money from one of his clients.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on December 2, 2019, they were made aware of a theft case involving a Shady Cove victim who lives alone and suffers from dementia.
According to investigators, they discovered Tyson Chad lee Sledge made multiple unauthorized withdrawals using the victim’s ATM card.
Sledge was arrested on January 10, 2020, at his home in Central Point. He was charged with four counts of criminal mistreatment, four counts of identity theft and one count of first-degree theft.
JCSO said Sledge was employed by Interim Health Care. The company fully assisted in the investigation. He also had other clients he worked for on his own.
Anyone with more information about this case or other possible crimes involving Sledge is asked to call Deputy Duke at 541-973-4126