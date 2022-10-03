Local haunted house helps youth raise money

MEDFORD, Or. – Spooky season is officially here, and that also means haunted houses are too.

There’s one in the Rogue Valley raising money for local youth.

Nightmares on the Rogue started in 2019 as a fundraiser for the Discovery Ed Youth Center in White City.

After being shut down because of Covid, it re-opened in 2021 and expanded to a second location in Eagle Point this year.

Having grown from a youth center after-school program, Nightmares on the Rogue tries to get students involved as much as they can.

The haunted house features a student internship program, where students can raise money for their extracurricular activities.

That includes anything from sports to drama.

“I like to say if Indiana Jones was a horror movie, so we really want to take our guests on an adventure and a story. We want to not only create a fun atmosphere for families, but we want to figure out other ways that we can make an impact in the community,” co-owner of Nightmares on the Rogue, Devin Price said.

About half the cast is made up of students from the internship program, but Price says there’s still room for any student groups that are trying to get involved.

The haunted house will be open every Friday and Saturday in October, including additional days as we get closer to Halloween.

For their full schedule and information on getting involved, visit their website.