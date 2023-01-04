$1.4M in Medford park renovations planned

MEDFORD, Ore. —Howard Park in Medford is getting some renovations. It’s thanks to more than $700,000 in the state of Oregon lottery funds.

That will be combined with city funds, estimated around $1.4 million for the improvements. The West Medford Park has been around since the 1970s. New additions will include a splash pad, a new restroom, and re-paved sports courts.

“These are the types of projects that put a lot of wind in our sails, we build new things, and open new parks but we don’t forget about the parks we have and how important it is to keep those up to a modern standard,” said Rich Rosenthal, Medford’s Parks and Recreation director.

Medford City Council will vote to accept the state funding Thursday.

Even though the names are similar, the facility is separate from Howard Memorial Sports Park or Rogue X, which is in the same area and supposed to open by the end of the year.